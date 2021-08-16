.
UAE records lowest new daily COVID-19 cases in 2021

General view of Bluewaters Island and the Dubai Eye, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Unsplash, Mohammed Nasim)
Coronavirus

UAE records lowest new daily COVID-19 cases in 2021

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has recorded its lowest tally of new daily COVID-19 cases in 2021, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Monday.

The health body reported 1,109 new coronavirus infections, 1,505 recoveries and two deaths in 24 hours.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

It is the third day in a row that daily infections reached a 2021 low.

Health authorities conducted 249,792 COVID-19 tests to determine Monday’s numbers.

The UAE’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 2,003, while total recoveries increased to 681,265, according to NCEMA.

The country has recorded a total of 702,885 coronavirus cases since the pandemic’s onset.

As of yet, over 81 percent of the population has received at least one vaccine dose and around 72 percent have been fully inoculated against COVID-19.

