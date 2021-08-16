UK review finds COVID-19 shots do not raise risk of miscarriage, stillbirth
The UK’s health regulator said on Monday COVID-19 vaccines did not raise the risk of miscarriage, and that it had not found any link between the shots and changes to menstrual periods.
“There is no pattern from the reports to suggest that any of the COVID-19 vaccines used in the UK, or any reactions to these vaccines, increase the risk of miscarriage or stillbirth,” the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said in a statement.
The MHRA’s findings are in line with a similar review from Europe earlier this month, which showed no causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and menstrual disorders.
