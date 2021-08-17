Abu Dhabi removes US, Israel, four others from COVID-19 green list

Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates has removed the US, Israel, Italy and three others from its green list starting August 18, according to Visit Abu Dhabi.

The emirate also removed Armenia, Austria and the Maldives from the list due to surging COVID-19 cases.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

After the changes are implemented on Wednesday, the green list will include: Albania, Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Malta, Mauritius, Moldova, New Zealand, Poland, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan and Ukraine.

Bahrain, Serbia, Greece and Seychelles have been listed as travel corridors, meaning that vaccinated travelers coming from these countries will not need to quarantine upon arrival in Abu Dhabi.

Vaccinated passengers traveling from non-green listed countries will need to wear a wristband for health authorities to monitor their mandatory seven-day quarantine.

Vaccinated visitors and tourists can now verify their international vaccine certificates. On Sunday, Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced the verification process which involves registering and submitting their certificate on the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship app (ICA) before departure.

They will then receive an SMS message with a link which will refer them to the Alhosn app - an integral part of the UAE’s pandemic strategy - which will then be activated once they arrive in Abu Dhabi.

However, unvaccinated travelers will need to quarantine for ten days.

Read more:

Abu Dhabi outlines requirements for vaccinated, unvaccinated entry to public places

Abu Dhabi announces verification process for visitors’ intl vaccine certificates

Search for Dubai trips surges 287 pct early August amid travel rule changes