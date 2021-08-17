Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council prep for return of sports spectators

Inspection teams of Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council have visited and inspected different sports clubs across the emirate as they prepare for the return of spectators to stands at major sporting events.

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management have permitted clubs and sports events to allow fans into the stands, up to a maximum of 60 per cent of the establishment’s capacity.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council have visited all the clubs across the emirate to ensure both the public and the athletes and officials alike, can enjoy live sports action in the new season in a safe environment, a statement from Dubai Police said.

A delegation from Dubai Police’s General Department for the Security of Organizations, Facilities and Emergencies and Dubai Sports Council, headed by Brigadier General Rashid Khalifa al-Falasi, acting director general of the department, and Ahmed Al Muhairi, head of clubs department at Dubai Sports Council, visited the clubs to inspect the facilities and ensure the sports facilities’ complete readiness for the start of the 2021-2022 sports season/

Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council have been working since last year to prepare for the return of spectators, and together they organized a forum for discussions on the subject, with international participation.

Brigadier General Rashid Khalifa Al Falasi pointed out that this year is witnessing a different challenge that requires entities to assume greater responsibility and work hand-in-hand to limit the spread of the pandemic through strict adherence to the safety and prevention standards and protocols issued by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management and other government agencies.

In May, UAE officials announced only those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, provided they present a negative result of a PCR test taken within 48 hours, will be allowed to attend events and activities in the country starting June 6.

The announcement was made by Dr. Farida al-Hosani, the official spokesperson of the UAE Health Sector, adding that attendees would have to show a negative PCR test result and “an E letter” showing in their respective Al Hosn mobile app to attend events.

Earlier this month, health officials also announced that COVID-19 safety rules will be relaxed to increase the capacity of people allowed at weddings, in hotels and in shopping malls across the country.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that hotels will now be allowed to run at full capacity, while shopping centers, restaurants and cafes can now operate at an 80 percent capacity, with the seating limit increased to 10 persons per table.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Cinemas, recreational facilities, galleries, and museums will be allowed an 80 percent operating capacity, while the operating capacity for events is set to 60 percent, provided that social distancing, face masks and regular sanitization guidelines are still observed.

The operating capacity of wedding and event halls have increased to 60 percent, providing that the number of attendees per event does not exceed 300 and all preventive measures are implemented.

Read more:

World’s deepest diving pool opens in Dubai with ‘sunken city,’ football table

UAE records lowest new daily COVID-19 cases in 2021

Abu Dhabi outlines requirements for vaccinated, unvaccinated entry to public places