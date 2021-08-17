.
Saudi Arabia: 98 pct of critical COVID-19 cases in pregnant women unvaccinated

A Saudi health worker carries a tray of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines, at a vaccination center in the old Jeddah airport, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP)
Coronavirus

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health announced that 98 percent of pregnant women in critical care due to complications from the coronavirus are those who did not receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Health said that both the pregnant woman and the fetus will be at risk if they are infected with the coronavirus, according to Al-Ekhbariya television channel, noting that the COVID-19 vaccine protects pregnant women from risks and severe disease and reduces the exposure of the pregnant woman to health problems as a result of infection.

The Ministry of Health added that the COVID-19 vaccine provides immunity to the pregnant woman, as well as antibodies that achieve immunity to the fetus.

Earlier in April, Saudi Arabia announced that pregnant women in the Kingdom could register to take the coronavirus vaccine.

“The Ministry of Health announces the availability of COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant women, based on the recommendations of the Specialized Scientific Committee,” the ministry said on its official Twitter account at the time.

“Furthermore, studies indicate that there is no harm to the pregnant woman or the fetus. However, if she happens to catch an infection from the virus, this can cause severe complications, threatening the pregnancy,” the ministry added.

