.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia: 99 pct of inpatients in ICU were not vaccinated against COVID-19

  • Font
Health workers perform a nose swab test during a drive through coronavirus test campaign held in Diriyah hospital in the Saudi capital Riyadh on May 7, 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia: 99 pct of inpatients in ICU were not vaccinated against COVID-19

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Public Health Authority confirmed on Tuesday that 99 percent of the inpatients in intensive care units were not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, urging for those who did not get the vaccine to do so.

The Kingdom’s Public Health Authority (Weqaya) said in a report that the vaccines approved in the Kingdom have been proven to be highly effective in protecting against COVID-19 and its variants. Its report also showed that fully vaccinated people those who were vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine) were less likely to contract COVID-19 and experience severe complications and symptoms.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Saudi Arabia: 98 pct of critical COVID-19 cases in pregnant women unvaccinated Coronavirus Coronavirus Saudi Arabia: 98 pct of critical COVID-19 cases in pregnant women unvaccinated

“The Public Health Authority urged everyone on the importance of full immunization and the speed of receiving the second dose of the approved COVID-19 vaccines because of their protection and a positive impact on the pandemic curve and the preservation of national gains in addressing the pandemic, and speeding up the return to normal life,” Weqaya was quoted as saying in report published by the Saudi Press Agency.

A day earlier, Saudi Arabia’s official health ministry spokesperson said residents in the Kingdom must have two vaccine doses to be fully protected against COVID-19, with one dose not being sufficient to protect against the highly transmissible delta variant.

The delta variant is thought to be one of the most contagious strains of COVID-19, with research suggesting that it is more than twice as transmissible as the original virus. It is considered the most dominant strain in a number of countries, including the US.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia launches home COVID-19 vaccine service for residents aged 70 or older

Saudi Arabia outlines rules for students, teachers, returning to school, universities

One vaccine dose isn’t enough to protect against delta variant: Saudi ministy

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Taliban and al-Qaeda bonds remain strong, parting of ways unlikely: Analysts Taliban and al-Qaeda bonds remain strong, parting of ways unlikely: Analysts
Jewish people across GCC to join together for first selichot gathering in decades Jewish people across GCC to join together for first selichot gathering in decades
Top Content
At least seven killed at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee Taliban takeover At least seven killed at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee Taliban takeover
Taliban fighters in Kabul start collecting weapons from civilians: Taliban official Taliban fighters in Kabul start collecting weapons from civilians: Taliban official
Afghan president fled with cars and helicopter full of cash: Russian embassy Afghan president fled with cars and helicopter full of cash: Russian embassy
Saudi Arabia addresses Taliban and ‘all Afghan parties’ after Kabul takeover Saudi Arabia addresses Taliban and ‘all Afghan parties’ after Kabul takeover
Hundreds of Afghans crowd inside US jet in attempt to escape Taliban takeover Hundreds of Afghans crowd inside US jet in attempt to escape Taliban takeover
Expo 2020 Dubai: The architectural wonders of Middle East pavilions Expo 2020 Dubai: The architectural wonders of Middle East pavilions
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More