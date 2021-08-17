Saudi Arabia: 99 pct of inpatients in ICU were not vaccinated against COVID-19

Saudi Arabia’s Public Health Authority confirmed on Tuesday that 99 percent of the inpatients in intensive care units were not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, urging for those who did not get the vaccine to do so.

The Kingdom’s Public Health Authority (Weqaya) said in a report that the vaccines approved in the Kingdom have been proven to be highly effective in protecting against COVID-19 and its variants. Its report also showed that fully vaccinated people those who were vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine) were less likely to contract COVID-19 and experience severe complications and symptoms.

“The Public Health Authority urged everyone on the importance of full immunization and the speed of receiving the second dose of the approved COVID-19 vaccines because of their protection and a positive impact on the pandemic curve and the preservation of national gains in addressing the pandemic, and speeding up the return to normal life,” Weqaya was quoted as saying in report published by the Saudi Press Agency.

A day earlier, Saudi Arabia’s official health ministry spokesperson said residents in the Kingdom must have two vaccine doses to be fully protected against COVID-19, with one dose not being sufficient to protect against the highly transmissible delta variant.

The delta variant is thought to be one of the most contagious strains of COVID-19, with research suggesting that it is more than twice as transmissible as the original virus. It is considered the most dominant strain in a number of countries, including the US.

