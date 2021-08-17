UAE records 1,115 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday recorded 1,115 new coronavirus infections, 1,544 recoveries and three deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) reported.

Health authorities conducted 247,213 COVID-19 tests to determine Tuesday’s numbers.

The UAE’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 2,006, while total recoveries increased to 682,809, according to NCEMA.

The country has recorded a total of 704,000 coronavirus cases since the pandemic’s onset.

As of yet, over 81 percent of the population has received at least one vaccine dose and around 72 percent have been fully inoculated against COVID-19.

