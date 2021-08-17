US pharmacist arrested for selling dozens of COVID-19 vaccine cards on eBay
US authorities arrested a Chicago pharmacist Tuesday for selling dozens of official cards showing proof of COVID-19 vaccination on eBay, the Justice Department said.
The department said Tangtang Zhao sold 125 official Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination cards for $10 each.
Zhao worked at an unidentified chain of pharmacies and had access to the cards, which are provided each person who gets a coronavirus vaccination.
The cards are increasingly important as more businesses, offices and public events demand proof of vaccination by workers or participants.
Zhao was indicted on 12 counts of theft of government property and faces up to 10 years in prison on each count.
“We take seriously, and will vigorously investigate, any criminal offense that contributes to the distrust around vaccines and vaccination status,” Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite said in a statement.
