.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US pharmacist arrested for selling dozens of COVID-19 vaccine cards on eBay

  • Font
Abby Oplinger, 13, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine after Pennsylvania authorized the vaccine for those over 12-years-old at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, US, May 12, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

US pharmacist arrested for selling dozens of COVID-19 vaccine cards on eBay

AFP

Published: Updated:

US authorities arrested a Chicago pharmacist Tuesday for selling dozens of official cards showing proof of COVID-19 vaccination on eBay, the Justice Department said.

The department said Tangtang Zhao sold 125 official Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination cards for $10 each.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Two US travelers fined $20,000 each for fake COVID-19 vaccine documents Coronavirus Coronavirus Two US travelers fined $20,000 each for fake COVID-19 vaccine documents

Zhao worked at an unidentified chain of pharmacies and had access to the cards, which are provided each person who gets a coronavirus vaccination.

The cards are increasingly important as more businesses, offices and public events demand proof of vaccination by workers or participants.

Zhao was indicted on 12 counts of theft of government property and faces up to 10 years in prison on each count.

“We take seriously, and will vigorously investigate, any criminal offense that contributes to the distrust around vaccines and vaccination status,” Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite said in a statement.

Read more:

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Taliban and al-Qaeda bonds remain strong, parting of ways unlikely: Analysts Taliban and al-Qaeda bonds remain strong, parting of ways unlikely: Analysts
Jewish people across GCC to join together for first selichot gathering in decades Jewish people across GCC to join together for first selichot gathering in decades
Top Content
At least seven killed at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee Taliban takeover At least seven killed at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee Taliban takeover
Taliban fighters in Kabul start collecting weapons from civilians: Taliban official Taliban fighters in Kabul start collecting weapons from civilians: Taliban official
Afghan president fled with cars and helicopter full of cash: Russian embassy Afghan president fled with cars and helicopter full of cash: Russian embassy
Saudi Arabia addresses Taliban and ‘all Afghan parties’ after Kabul takeover Saudi Arabia addresses Taliban and ‘all Afghan parties’ after Kabul takeover
Hundreds of Afghans crowd inside US jet in attempt to escape Taliban takeover Hundreds of Afghans crowd inside US jet in attempt to escape Taliban takeover
Expo 2020 Dubai: The architectural wonders of Middle East pavilions Expo 2020 Dubai: The architectural wonders of Middle East pavilions
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More