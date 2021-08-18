COVID-19 toll worldwide passes 4.38 million since outbreak emerged in Dec. 2019

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,381,911 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 208,545,350 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organizations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic’s overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Tuesday, 10,906 new deaths and 652,857 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Indonesia with 1,128, followed by Brazil with 1,106 and United States with 998.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 623,322 deaths from 37,017,859 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 570,598 deaths from 20,416,183 cases, India with 432,519 deaths from 32,285,857 cases, Mexico with 249,529 deaths from 3,123,252 cases, and Peru with 197,539 deaths from 2,135,827 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 599 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 296, Brazil with 268 and the Republic of North Macedonia with 268.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,411,061 deaths from 42,244,484 cases, Europe 1,225,748 deaths from 61,020,725 infections, and Asia 736,146 deaths from 47,832,134 cases.



The United States and Canada have reported 650,037 deaths from 38,474,538 cases, Africa 185,599 deaths from 7,337,955 cases, the Middle East 171,730 deaths from 11,533,827 cases, and Oceania 1,590 deaths from 101,689 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

