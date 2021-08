No need for COVID-19 booster jabs for now, vaccine supplies short: WHO

Current data does not indicate that COVID-19 booster shots are needed, World Health Organization (WHO) chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Wednesday.

WHO adviser Bruce Aylward, referring to booster shots being administered in high-income countries, told the same Geneva press conference: “There is enough vaccine around the world, but it is not going to the right places in the right order.”

Two doses should be given to the most vulnerable worldwide before boosters are administered to those fully-vaccinated, he said, adding: “We are a long, long way from that.”

