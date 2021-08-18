.
Saudi Arabia extends residency, visit visas until end of Sept amid COVID-19 outbreak

A Saudi passenger, wearing a protective face mask, arrives at terminal 5 in the King Fahad International Airport. (AFP)
A passenger, wearing a protective face mask, arrives at terminal 5 in the King Fahad International Airport. (File photo: AFP)
Saudi Arabia extends residency, visit visas until end of Sept amid COVID-19 outbreak

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia will extend the validity of residency visas for expatriates stuck outside the Kingdom due to COVID-19 travel regulations until September 30, the General Directorate of Passports said on Tuesday,

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The Kingdom will also extend the validity of visit visas, as well as exit and re-entry visas without fees or charges, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The move comes under the directive of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, according to SPA.

It falls within the government’s efforts to manage the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigate its financial and economic impact, the authority said.

Saudi Arabia has offered multiple extensions to residents stuck outside the Kingdom, and travelers on visit visas since the pandemic has affected travel regulations worldwide.

Earlier this month, the Kingdom reopened its borders to foreign tourists and began allowing entry to tourist visa holders after a months-long ban due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Citizens from 49 countries can apply for a tourist e-visa through the “Spirit of Saudi” website, visitsaudi.com.

Here’s a full list of countries who can apply for a tourist e-visa.

