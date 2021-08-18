UAE confirms 1,089 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

The United Arab Emirates confirmed 1,089 new COVID-19 cases, 1,605 recoveries and three deaths in the last 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Wednesday.

Health authorities conducted 327,616 coronavirus tests to determine Wednesday’s numbers which indicated yet another steady decline in the number of new infections.

The UAE’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 2,009, according to NCEMA.

Since the pandemic’s onset in the country, the UAE has recorded a total of 705,089 coronavirus cases and 684,414 recoveries.

As of yet, over 81 percent of the population has received at least one vaccine dose and around 72 percent have been fully inoculated against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Abu Dhabi removed the US, Israel, Italy, Armenia, the Maldives and Austria from its COVID-19 green list.

