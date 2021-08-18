.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US reports over 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours: Reuters tally

  • Font
Nurses care for a coronavirus COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit (I.C.U.) at Regional Medical Center on May 21, 2020 in San Jose, California. (Getty Images via AFP)
Nurses care for a coronavirus COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Regional Medical Center on May 21, 2020 in San Jose, California. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

US reports over 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours: Reuters tally

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United States reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, or about 42 fatalities an hour, according to a Reuters tally, as the Delta variant continues to ravage parts of the country with low vaccination rates.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Coronavirus-related deaths have spiked in the past month and are averaging 769 per day, the highest since mid-April, according to a Reuters tally.

Since the start of the pandemic, the country has lost 622,813 people to COVID-19, the highest number of deaths for any country in the world.

Read more:

Anti-mask Texas mayor tests positive for COVID-19 after attending public event

US pharmacist arrested for selling dozens of COVID-19 vaccine cards on eBay

Abu Dhabi removes US, Israel, four others from COVID-19 green list

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Taliban and al-Qaeda bonds remain strong, parting of ways unlikely: Analysts Taliban and al-Qaeda bonds remain strong, parting of ways unlikely: Analysts
Jewish people across GCC to join together for first selichot gathering in decades Jewish people across GCC to join together for first selichot gathering in decades
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai: The architectural wonders of Middle East pavilions Expo 2020 Dubai: The architectural wonders of Middle East pavilions
Taliban say burqa not compulsory for women, hijab is as they take over Afghanistan Taliban say burqa not compulsory for women, hijab is as they take over Afghanistan
Hundreds of Afghans crowd inside US jet in attempt to escape Taliban takeover Hundreds of Afghans crowd inside US jet in attempt to escape Taliban takeover
Toyota and the Taliban: How the pickup truck became a terrorist favorite Toyota and the Taliban: How the pickup truck became a terrorist favorite
Explosion in Beirut electricity grid, authorities call for evacuation of nearby homes Explosion in Beirut electricity grid, authorities call for evacuation of nearby homes
US campaign in Afghanistan was doomed from start, says Mikhail Gorbachev US campaign in Afghanistan was doomed from start, says Mikhail Gorbachev
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More