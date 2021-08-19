.
Abu Dhabi completes COVID-19 sanitation drive, ends curfew

The sunrise over the Abu Dhabi skyline, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Nov. 7, 2016. (AP)
Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Abu Dhabi’s latest COVID-19 sanitation program and overnight curfew has been completed, the emirate’s Emergency, Crisis, and Disasters Committee (ECDC) announced on Thursday via Abu Dhabi Media Office.

Residents of the United Arab Emirates’ capital had been prohibited from leaving their homes between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. while authorities sterilized public areas. A fine of $816 (AED 3,000) was imposed on those who were out during that time.

Anyone needing to leave their homes during the curfew hours for emergency reasons needed to first obtain a permit.

Restrictions to enter Abu Dhabi through its land border with Dubai remain in place.

The capital introduced new border entry requirements in mid-July, allowing entry to the emirate from Dubai within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR test result or within 24 hours of receiving a negative DPI result.

The UAE implemented a nationwide sterilization program in March 2020 during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which ended in June of that year.

