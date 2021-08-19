Biden says he will receive COVID-19 vaccine booster shot: Reports

US President Joe Biden said he and first lady Jill Biden would receive a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to boost their immunity against the novel coronavirus.

“We’re gonna get the booster shots,” Biden told ABC News in an interview taped on Wednesday and aired on Thursday.

