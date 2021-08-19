.
Biden says he will receive COVID-19 vaccine booster shot: Reports

President Joe Biden receives his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine at ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del., Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (AP)
Reuters

US President Joe Biden said he and first lady Jill Biden would receive a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to boost their immunity against the novel coronavirus.

“We’re gonna get the booster shots,” Biden told ABC News in an interview taped on Wednesday and aired on Thursday.

