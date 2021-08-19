.
.
.
.
Iran's COVID-19 deaths top 100,000: Health ministry

An Iranian man receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as cases spike, in a vaccination center in Tehran, Iran August 9, 2021. Picture taken August 9, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
An Iranian man receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as cases spike, in a vaccination center in Tehran, Iran August 9, 2021. Picture taken August 9, 2021. (File photo: West Asia News Agency via Reuters)
Coronavirus

Iran’s COVID-19 deaths top 100,000: Health ministry

AFP

Published: Updated:

Recorded deaths from COVID-19 in Iran passed the 100,000 mark on Thursday, the health ministry said, amid tighter restrictions nationwide to contain the spread of the virus.

In the past 24 hours, 31,266 people tested positive for coronavirus and 564 died, the ministry said. That brought total infections since the pandemic started to 4,587,683, and deaths to 100,255.

