COVID-19: Saudi Arabia bans gatherings from different households, imposes fine

  • Font
A woman waits to receive her first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center, at the old Jiddah airport, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP)
A woman waits to receive her first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center, at the old Jiddah airport, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP)

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia banned gatherings of people from different households as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, the Ministry of Interior said on Thursday.

“Family gatherings inside homes, rest houses, farms, and the like, in excess of the numbers specified by the competent authority when they are not from the same household will be in violation of the preventive measures against COVID-19,” the ministry said.

A fine of 10,000 riyals ($2,667) was allocated for the violation.

The country reported 546 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, eight deaths due to the virus and 794 cases of recovery.

Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 tally stood at 540,244 infections, 525,559 recoveries and 8,439 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom announced giving 33 million vaccination doses through 587 centers across the country.

The Ministry of Health stressed that taking the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine is important for the sustainability of immunity and protection against the virus mutations, and urged all people to take both doses of the vaccine to bolster protection against the potential for severe infection due to the mutations.

