Saudi Arabia signs IATA deal to facilitate use of COVID-19 travel pass

The agreement seeks to facilitate travel procedures, as the traveler will be able to view all the health requirements of the concerned travel destination and ensure that all requirements are completed from one approved and reliable platform.
The head of SDAIA, Dr. Abdullah al-Ghamdi, confirmed to Al Arabiya that the next step is to adopt the “health passport” through the Tawakkalna app as an official document within other countries. (Supplied)
Coronavirus

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia signed on Wednesday a deal with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to enable the international use of its health passport issued for those vaccinated against COVID-19.

“A joint operational protocol was signed to link the IATA Travel Pass app with the kingdom's Tawakkalna app, which was designed by the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence (SDAIA),” the SDAIA said in a statement.

“Our current achievement is through the trilateral agreement between our app and airlines but the next big step is to ensure the health passport will be used as an official document in other countries to recognize our side,” al-Ghamdi told Al Arabiya.

For his part, the President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Abdulaziz al-Duailej, confirmed that the goal of the agreement is to facilitate travel procedures and verify the health eligibility of travelers according to international best practices through the Tawakkalna app in an instant manner.

