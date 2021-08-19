The UAE records lowest number of new daily COVID-19 cases in 2021

The United Arab Emirates has recorded its lowest number of new daily COVID-19 cases this year, according to the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

A total of 1,077 new COVID-19 cases and three virus-related deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The latest figures bring the country’s total death toll to 2,012, and the total number of recorded cases to 706,166.

Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s capital, also announced an end to its latest sterilization campaign on Thursday.

Residents had been prohibited from leaving their homes between the hours of midnight and 5am, with a fine of $816 (AED3,000) imposed on anyone who broke the curfew.

Sunday saw the UAE’s death toll from COVID-19 climb past 2,000 for the first time.

A new initiative has been launched to ensure that all children in the UAE over the age of three are vaccinated against COVID-19.

