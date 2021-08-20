.
An engineer walks near an Etihad Airways aircraft at Abu Dhabi International Airport. (File photo: Reuters)
Abu Dhabi updates its COVID-19 green list

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism has updated its green list for travel into the United Arab Emirates capital.

As of August 20, travelers from 30 countries can visit Abu Dhabi without the need for quarantine on arrival.

These countries are Albania, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Germany, Hong Kong (SAR), Hungary, Malta, Mauritius, Moldova, New Zealand, Poland, Republic of Ireland, Romania Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Province of China, and Ukraine.

The list is subject to change based on global COVID-19 developments.

Abu Dhabi has also stated that for those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, having had a final dose received at least 28 days before travel, travelers will also not be required to quarantine when you travel between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain, Greece, Serbia and the Seychelles.

Vaccinated passengers traveling from non-green listed countries will need to wear a wristband for health authorities to monitor their mandatory seven-day quarantine.

Vaccinated visitors and tourists can now verify their international vaccine certificates. On Sunday, Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced the verification process which involves registering and submitting their certificate on the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship app (ICA) before departure.

They will then receive an SMS message with a link which will refer them to the Alhosn app - an integral part of the UAE’s pandemic strategy - which will then be activated once they arrive in Abu Dhabi.

However, unvaccinated travelers will need to quarantine for ten days.

