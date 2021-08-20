.
Saudi Arabia to provide Tunisia with additional COVID-19 aid: SPA

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on November 12, 2020, shows Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud delivering a speech to the Shura council in the capital Riyadh. (AFP)
A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on November 12, 2020, shows King Salman delivering a speech to the Shura council in the capital Riyadh. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia to provide Tunisia with additional COVID-19 aid: SPA

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia will provide Tunisia with additional aid to help the government tackle the COVID-19 crisis, King Salman said in a phone call with the country’s president.

Saudi Arabia will provide Tunisia with 3,000 additional oxygen cylinders, 200 tons of liquid oxygen, and five oxygen generators for hospitals, according to official news agency SPA.

The King expressed his keenness on Tunisia’s security and stability in his phone call with President Kais Saied.

Saied announced Thursday that he intends to form a new government in the next few days after he suspended parliament and removed the prime minister in July.

Saied froze parliament on July 25, stripping its members of immunity in measures he asserted were necessary to save the state institution after a perceived mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic strife.

The move was criticized by his opponents in the Islamist Ennahda party and abroad as a coup.

Saudi Arabia has previously provided Tunisia with one million COVID-19 vaccine doses, 190 respirators, 319 oxygen concentrators, 150 hospital beds, 50 monitoring devices, four million masks, 500,000 gloves, 180 heart rate monitors, 25 intravenous drug devices, nine defibrillators, and five ECG machines.

Tunisian President Saied announces intention to form new government

Tunisian president removes prime minister, suspends parliament after protests

Saudi Arabia affirms its support for security and stability of Tunisia

