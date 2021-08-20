.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UK regulator approves first monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19

  • Font
File photo of health care workers inside the Regeneron Clinic at a monoclonal antibody treatment site in Pembroke Pines, Florida, on August 19, 2021. (AFP)
File photo of health care workers inside the Regeneron Clinic at a monoclonal antibody treatment site in Pembroke Pines, Florida, on August 19, 2021. (AFP)
Coronavirus

UK regulator approves first monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The UK’s health regulator has approved an antibody treatment developed by Regeneron and Roche to prevent and treat COVID-19, it said on Friday, adding it was trying to roll it out to patients soon.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the drug Ronapreve could help prevent infection, help resolve symptoms of severe COVID-19 infection and reduce the chances of hospitalization.

“This treatment will be a significant addition to our armory to tackle COVID-19,” British health minister Sajid Javid said in a statement.

Ronapreve can be taken via injection or infusion. It binds tightly to the coronavirus at the lining of the respiratory system and prevents it from gaining access to cells of the respiratory system, the MHRA said.

Ronapreve belongs to a class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies which mimic natural antibodies produced by the body to fight off infections. The drug is not intended to be used as a substitute for vaccination, the MHRA said.

Last month Japan became the first country to approve Ronapreve to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 infections.

Read more:

US probing Moderna vaccine for higher heart inflammation risk: Washington Post

Abu Dhabi updates its COVID-19 green list

Israel extends COVID-19 vaccine boosters to over 40s

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Taliban seizes US war chest given to Afghan govt: Humvees, helicopters, drones, guns Taliban seizes US war chest given to Afghan govt: Humvees, helicopters, drones, guns
Afghan female politicians stand their ground against Taliban, refusing to flee Afghan female politicians stand their ground against Taliban, refusing to flee
Top Content
Watch: ‘Desperate’ Afghans hand babies to soldiers, UK says can’t take minors Watch: ‘Desperate’ Afghans hand babies to soldiers, UK says can’t take minors
Israel conducts air strikes on targets in Syria through Lebanon's airspace Israel conducts air strikes on targets in Syria through Lebanon's airspace
‘My life is in danger’: Afghan female presenter says Taliban refused to let her work ‘My life is in danger’: Afghan female presenter says Taliban refused to let her work
COVID-19 vaccine efficacy wanes under Delta variant: British study COVID-19 vaccine efficacy wanes under Delta variant: British study
On Independence Day, Afghan protestors show defiance as Taliban struggles to govern On Independence Day, Afghan protestors show defiance as Taliban struggles to govern
US talking to Egypt, Jordan to help Lebanon’s fuel, energy needs: Senior US diplomat US talking to Egypt, Jordan to help Lebanon’s fuel, energy needs: Senior US diplomat
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More