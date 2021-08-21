.
.
.
.
UAE introduces $5,500 fine for failing to ensure new domestic workers quarantine

General view of the Abu Dhabi skyline. (iStock)
Coronavirus

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has introduced a $5,500 (AED20,000) fine for hiring domestic workers from abroad and failing to ensure they quarantine on arrival, amid other new COVID-19 rules.

Anyone who recruits domestic workers without disclosing their arrival to the authorities will face the same fine.

News that the country’s attorney general Hamad al-Shamsi updating federal law 38 of 2020 was announced on Saturday by official news agency WAM.

Other penalties include a $2,750 (AED10,000) fine for not carrying the required COVID-19 tracking device, and $5,500 (AED20,000) fine for spreading misleading information about the virus or the country’s policies to deal with it.

The UAE’s law on COVID-19 restrictions was introduced in March of 2020 as the coronavirus crisis spread across the world.

