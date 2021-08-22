Italy reports 5,923 new COVID-19 cases, 23 virus-related deaths

Italy reported 23 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, compared with 45 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 5,923 from 7,470.

Italy has registered 128,751 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.48 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,767 on Sunday up from 3,733 a day earlier.

There were 33 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 40 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 472 from a previous 466.

Some 175,539 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 255,218, the health ministry said.

