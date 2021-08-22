.
Malaysia’s new PM says he will invite opposition to join COVID-19 effort

In this photo released by Malaysia’s Department of Information, Malaysia's new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, signs documents after taking the oath as the country’s new leader at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur. (AP)
Coronavirus

Reuters, Kuala Lumpur

Published: Updated:

Malaysia’s new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Sunday he will invite opposition leaders to join the government’s special committees to address the COVID-19 crisis.

Ismail Sabri took charge on Saturday with a slim parliamentary majority as the Southeast Asian nation battles its worst COVID-19 surge and public anger grows over mismanagement of the pandemic.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The 61-year-old was deputy premier in the administration of Muhyiddin Yassin, which collapsed on Monday due to coalition infighting - the second government to fall since general elections in 2018.

In a televised address, Ismail Sabri said he will invite the leadership of the opposition to be part of the National Recovery Council and the Special Committee on COVID-19.

“I understand that the political turmoil that has besieged the country have distressed the public. Therefore, it is imperative that political stability is swiftly achieved through togetherness, and this includes cross-party cooperation,” he said.

The new premier also said he will enhance the previous government’s COVID-19 strategy. He was a key minister in charge of framing Malaysia’s pandemic response under the Muhyiddin administration.

Malaysia’s infections and deaths are southeast Asia’s highest relative to population.

