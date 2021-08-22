Saudi Arabia detects less than 500 COVID-19 cases for fourth consecutive day

For the fourth day in a row, Saudi Arabia has detected less than 500 daily COVID-19 cases, as the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health announced the detection of 385 new cases of coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours.

The data from the Ministry of Health showed that the total doses of the coronavirus vaccine given has approached the 34 million doses mark, including more than 21.3 million people who received at least one dose, making up 61 percent of the population, and more than 12.4 million people between citizens and residents who received two doses, making up about 36 percent of the population.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Arabia approved the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for young adults between the ages of 12 and 17, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The approval to authorize the vaccine for the age group came after the vaccine company submitted a request to the Kingdom’s Food and Drug Authority, according to SPA.

