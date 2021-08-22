UAE to require COVID-19 PCR test every week for unvaccinated students above age 12

Unvaccinated students under 12 and vaccinated students aged 12 and above in the UAE will have to take a PCR test once a month after a grace period of 30 days from the first day of school, according to the country’s health officials.

“The protocol will be applied 30-days from the first day of school, to give all unvaccinated individuals an opportunity to take the vaccine. During this period all vaccinated and unvaccinated students will be required to take a PCR test every two weeks,” the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority announced on Sunday.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Health Sector: The operation protocol of education institutes during the pandemic states the regulations to operate institutes including nurseries & daycare centers, private & public schools and higher education, training centers & institutes. #TogetherWeRecover pic.twitter.com/kOF9CB3D0D — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) August 22, 2021

Unvaccinated students aged 12 and over will be required to conduct a PCR rest once a week to attend classes, according to the officials.

The NCEMA also confirmed that distance learning measures will be available to both vaccinated and unvaccinated students of all ages once the school year returns.

Parents will be required to download the Alhosn app and present to the children’s schools a printed PCR test and vaccination certificates.

Read more: