.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Gaza’s Hamas officials launch COVID-19 jab lottery to boost vaccinations

  • Font
A Palestinian man receives a dose of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at a mosque in Khan Yunis town in the southern Gaza Strip, on July 6, 2021. (AFP)
A Palestinian man receives a dose of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at a mosque in Khan Yunis town in the southern Gaza Strip, on July 6, 2021. (AFP)

Gaza’s Hamas officials launch COVID-19 jab lottery to boost vaccinations

AFP

Published: Updated:

Authorities in the Islamist Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip launched a lottery on Monday aimed at encouraging Palestinians to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, with winnings of up to $3,000.

The enclave of some two million people has seen an upsurge in infections of the more contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 in recent days.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Gaza receives first COVID-19 vaccine shipment after Israeli approval: Officials Coronavirus Coronavirus Gaza receives first COVID-19 vaccine shipment after Israeli approval: Officials

So far, around 135,000 Gazans have had two vaccine jabs. The territory has received some 336,000 doses but many people remain reluctant to get inoculated.

As an incentive, the health ministry said those aged 55 and above who enter the lottery from Wednesday are in with a chance of winning 10,000 shekels (over $3,000).

A daily draw will also see 10 newly vaccinated people win the equivalent of $200.

The poverty rate in the coastal territory exceeds the 50 percent mark.

A Palestinian health worker shows a box of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Gaza City on March 22, 2021. (AFP)
A Palestinian health worker shows a box of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Gaza City on March 22, 2021. (AFP)

Ashraf al-Qudra, the ministry spokesman, said the names of the lottery's main three 10,000-shekel winners would be announced in a month's time.

He told reporters the initiative should encourage Gazans "to save their lives."

The Hamas authorities also announced mandatory vaccination for all civil servants, a measure already taken in the occupied West Bank, which too has seen a surge in infections and where the Palestinian Authority holds sway.

Of more than 204,700 coronavirus infections officially recorded in the West Bank, where 2.8 million Palestinians live, around 2,500 people have died.

The Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007, has seen more than 122,520 infections and 1,125 deaths.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Blue Moon lights up UAE night sky Blue Moon lights up UAE night sky
‘TikTok told me I have cancer’: Users help creator discover he has thyroid cancer ‘TikTok told me I have cancer’: Users help creator discover he has thyroid cancer
Top Content
Saudi Arabian authorities say men who cooked ‘Kangaroo Mandi’ violated regulations  Saudi Arabian authorities say men who cooked ‘Kangaroo Mandi’ violated regulations 
Taliban will face resistance if they try to seize Panjshir valley: Ahmad Massoud Taliban will face resistance if they try to seize Panjshir valley: Ahmad Massoud
Taliban confirm ‘hundreds’ of fighters heading for Panjshir Valley Taliban confirm ‘hundreds’ of fighters heading for Panjshir Valley
Saudi Arabia’s first girls’ football center set to open in Riyadh Saudi Arabia’s first girls’ football center set to open in Riyadh
Videos of Taliban’s weapons seizure in Afghanistan embarrass Washington Videos of Taliban’s weapons seizure in Afghanistan embarrass Washington
US offers $5 mln reward for information on Lebanese Hezbollah man linked to Houthis US offers $5 mln reward for information on Lebanese Hezbollah man linked to Houthis
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More