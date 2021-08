Oman will allow anyone holding a COVID-19 vaccine certificate to travel to the country from September 1, the civil aviation authority said on Twitter on Monday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Advertisement

The authority said it had dropped a list of countries from which arrivals were banned due to the pandemic.

Read more:

Oman lifts COVID-19 related ban on commercial activities

Oman extends nightly COVID-19 lockdown