Saudi Arabia to grant COVID-19 infected students 10 days off

A picture taken March 18, 2020 shows school buses parked in an open area after closure of schools in Riyadh amid measures to combat the novel COVID-19 coronavirus disease. Saudi Arabia called today for a 'virtual' G20 summit over coronavirus. (AFP)

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia will give students 10 days of sick leave in the event they are infected with COVID-19, the Kingdom’s Minister of Education clarified ahead of students returning to school early next week.

Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Education, revealed on Monday that 93 percent of public school students have already received the first dose of coronavirus vaccines.

This comes as the Saudi Ministry of Education issued a preventive guidelines for students to return to in-person session at schools scheduled for the beginning of next week.

Guidelines also include the presence of health advisor in schools, canceling the morning queues and directing students to their classes to follow social distancing measures.

The Ministry of Education confirmed it has also decided to eliminate the canteen areas of schools, and to allow students to eat their meals inside the classroom.

The preventive guidelines stressed on the role of families in following up on the health status of their children and the need to inform schools of any health developments.

