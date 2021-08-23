UAE confirms 1,060 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

The UAE announced on Monday 1,060 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 710,438, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).



There were four deaths due to COVID-19 complications during the same period, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,024, reported the Emirates News Agency (WAM), citing the Health Ministry.



The infected individuals are from various nationalities, according to the Ministry. They are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care.



MoHAP also noted that an additional 1,659 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 692,585.





The Ministry conducted 290,691 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.



In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

