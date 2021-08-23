.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UK government offers COVID-19 antibody tests for the first time

  • Font
A resident of the Lansingerland municipality gets tested for the Covid-19 in Bergschenhoek, on January 13, 2021, as the UK variant of the disease has been detected. (File photo: AFP)
A resident of the Lansingerland municipality gets tested for the COVID-19 in Bergschenhoek, on January 13, 2021, as the UK variant of the disease has been detected. (File photo: AFP)

UK government offers COVID-19 antibody tests for the first time

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The UK government on Sunday said it is launching a COVID-19 antibody test program for the first time, according to an official statement.

“Thousands of adults a day will be given free access to antibody tests through a new national surveillance program launched by the UK Health Security Agency next week,” the statement read, adding that the tests will help “improve our understanding of immunity against COVID-19 from vaccination and infection.”

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The program will offer antibody tests to UK adults who tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone over the age of 18 will be able to take an antibody test when booking a PCR test through NHS Test and Trace, the statement said.

“If you’ve tested positive for COVID-19, I urge you to opt-in to help us better understand the effectiveness of the vaccines and develop future treatments,” UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid said in a tweet.

The data collected from the antibody test program “will help estimate the proportion of those who got COVID-19 despite developing antibodies as a result of having a vaccine or previously catching coronavirus” and provide insight on groups of people who do not develop an immune response, according to the statement.

The UK government clarified that testing positive for antibodies does not ensure immunity from COVID-19, urging people to continue to follow coronavirus precautionary measures and get tested if they have symptoms.

On Sunday, 32,253 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the UK.

Read more:

UK regulator approves first monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccine efficacy wanes under Delta variant: British study

UK review finds COVID-19 shots do not raise risk of miscarriage, stillbirth

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
‘TikTok told me I have cancer’: Users help creator discover he has thyroid cancer ‘TikTok told me I have cancer’: Users help creator discover he has thyroid cancer
Watch: Man in Italy tattoos COVID ‘Green Pass’ QR code on arm for easy access Watch: Man in Italy tattoos COVID ‘Green Pass’ QR code on arm for easy access
Top Content
Taliban will face resistance if they try to seize Panjshir valley: Ahmad Massoud Taliban will face resistance if they try to seize Panjshir valley: Ahmad Massoud
Taliban confirm ‘hundreds’ of fighters heading for Panjshir Valley Taliban confirm ‘hundreds’ of fighters heading for Panjshir Valley
Saudi Arabian authorities say men who cooked ‘Kangaroo Mandi’ violated regulations  Saudi Arabian authorities say men who cooked ‘Kangaroo Mandi’ violated regulations 
Videos of Taliban’s weapons seizure in Afghanistan embarrass Washington Videos of Taliban’s weapons seizure in Afghanistan embarrass Washington
Saudi Arabia’s first girls’ football center set to open in Riyadh Saudi Arabia’s first girls’ football center set to open in Riyadh
Egypt closes Rafah border with Gaza over Hamas: Reports Egypt closes Rafah border with Gaza over Hamas: Reports
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More