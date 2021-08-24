Emirates to resume flights to England’s Newcastle amid easing of COVID restrictions

Emirates airline said on Tuesday that it will resume flights to Newcastle, England from October15, amid easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

There will be four flights weekly, it said in a tweet.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Emirates will resume flights to Newcastle from 15 October and will boost services across its network. https://t.co/hn6c2Z6OlA#FlyEmiratesFlyBetter @DXB @NCLairport pic.twitter.com/4NVxq7JLIu — Emirates Airline (@emirates) August 24, 2021

Emirates, one of the United Arab Emirates’ flag carriers along with Etihad, also said it would increase flights across its European network in response to easing travel restrictions and increasing passenger demand.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Emirates airline welcomes UK’s decision to add UAE to its ‘amber list’ for travel

UAE on UK’s COVID-19 travel amber list: All you need to know

UK moves UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, India to COVID-19 travel amber list