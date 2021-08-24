.
Emirates to resume flights to England’s Newcastle amid easing of COVID restrictions

An Emirates Airlines passenger jet in the air. (File photo: AFP)
Emirates airline said on Tuesday that it will resume flights to Newcastle, England from October15, amid easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

There will be four flights weekly, it said in a tweet.

Emirates, one of the United Arab Emirates’ flag carriers along with Etihad, also said it would increase flights across its European network in response to easing travel restrictions and increasing passenger demand.

