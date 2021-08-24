.
French health watchdog backs COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for elderly

Medical workers, wearing protective suits and masks, work in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where people suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated at Cambrai hospital, France, on March 25, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

French health watchdog backs COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for elderly

Reuters, Paris

Published: Updated:

France’s Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) health watchdog said on Tuesday it recommended a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for those aged 65 and over and for those with existing medical conditions that could put at them serious harm from COVID.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

These COVID vaccine booster shots should be rolled out from the end of October onwards, it added.

COVID-19 toll worldwide passes 4.38 million since outbreak emerged in Dec. 2019

France urges better protection of COVID-19 vaccine centers after vandalism

