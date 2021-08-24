.
India aiming to restart COVID-19 vaccine exports by next year, says official

People wearing protective face masks wait to receive a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, outside a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad, India, on May 1, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Bloomberg

Published: Updated:

India will likely restart exporting COVID-19 vaccines next year once it has immunized its own adult population, the head of a government expert panel said.

“Almost 60 countries are hardly having any access to vaccine and India should be able to provide a substantial portion in 2022,” N.K. Arora, chairman of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization in India, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Tuesday.

“As soon as we are through with our adult population, we should have sufficient vaccine to share with the rest of the world.”

India expects that six locally-developed shots will have been approved by the end of 2021, Arora said.

