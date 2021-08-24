.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iran COVID-19 deaths hit yet another high

  • Font
Iranian people wear protective face masks, as they walk amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tehran, Iran March 30, 2021. (Reuters)
Iranian people wear protective face masks, as they walk amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tehran, Iran March 30, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Iran COVID-19 deaths hit yet another high

AFP

Published: Updated:

Iran announced more than 700 deaths from the coronavirus Tuesday, yet another high for the Islamic republic as it struggles to contain a surge in infections.

The health ministry said the virus claimed another 709 lives in the past 24 hours, surpassing the previous daily record of 684 deaths reached on Sunday.

The pandemic has claimed 103,357 lives out of 4,756,394 cases of infection, according to the ministry, whose figures officials have acknowledged understate the real toll.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday that his government would prioritize tackling COVID and accelerating vaccinations.

The Islamic republic was one of the first countries to be hit by the virus after China.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Since announcing its first cases in February 2020, the authorities have refrained from imposing full lockdowns, instead closing public spaces such as schools on a case-by-case basis.

The latest nationwide curbs lasted six days before they were lifted on Sunday, but a ban on travel between provinces by private car remains in place until August 27.

Choked by US sanctions that have made it difficult to transfer money abroad, Iran says it has struggled to import vaccines.

Fewer than 6.5 million of Iran’s 83 million people have received a second vaccine dose, according to official figures.

Read more:

Iran’s President Raisi promises to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination, revive economy

Iran says one person dying of COVID-19 every two minutes, new cases exceed 40,000

French health watchdog backs COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for elderly

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Airbnb announces plans to house 20,000 Afghan refugees globally Airbnb announces plans to house 20,000 Afghan refugees globally
Facebook launches virtual reality meeting forums for remote workers Facebook launches virtual reality meeting forums for remote workers
Top Content
Saudi Arabian authorities say men who cooked ‘Kangaroo Mandi’ violated regulations  Saudi Arabian authorities say men who cooked ‘Kangaroo Mandi’ violated regulations 
‘Part-time marriage’ trend in Egypt causes controversy: Halal or haram? ‘Part-time marriage’ trend in Egypt causes controversy: Halal or haram?
Ukraine FM denies report of evacuation plane hijacking Ukraine FM denies report of evacuation plane hijacking
Watch: Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran’s notorious Evin prison Watch: Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran’s notorious Evin prison
Saudi Arabia, Russia sign deal to develop joint military cooperation Saudi Arabia, Russia sign deal to develop joint military cooperation
Jordan to allow 2,500 Afghans to transit on evacuation flights to US: Ministry Jordan to allow 2,500 Afghans to transit on evacuation flights to US: Ministry
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More