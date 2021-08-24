.
Saudi Arabia allows entry from COVID-19 suspended countries for vaccinated residents

Passengers talk to airline employees at Riyadh International Airport, after Saudi Arabia reopened domestic flights, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 31, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has lifted the suspension of direct entry to the Kingdom from suspended countries for residents who received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine inside the Kingdom before their departure.

This would allow residents to return directly to the Kingdom without having to quarantine in two weeks in a third approved country.

The Saudi ambassador to Lebanon, Walid al-Bukhari, announced that instructions were issued to lift the suspension of direct entry to the Kingdom for residents who received two doses of the vaccine before their departure from the countries from which the entry is suspended.

The Embassy of the Kingdom in Cairo also tweeted the decision to lift the suspension of direct entry to Saudi Arabia for vaccinated residents.

An official source in the Saudi Ministry of Interior announced in May that those coming from the UAE, Germany, America, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Swiss Confederation, France and Japan will be allowed to enter the Kingdom.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior had announced in February the temporary suspension of allowing entry to the Kingdom for non-citizens, diplomats, health practitioners, and their families for those coming from 20 countries in the context of preventive measures.

The list of twenty countries at the time included Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, America, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Pakistan, Brazil, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Turkey, the Republic of South Africa, Sweden, the Swiss Confederation, France, Lebanon, Egypt, India, and Japan.

