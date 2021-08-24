.
Saudi Arabia records 353 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in 24 hours

General view of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 21 2020. (Reuters)
General view of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 21 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has recorded 353 new COVID-19 cases and seven virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

The majority (72) of the new cases were detected in the capital Riyadh.

Mecca had the second-highest number of new cases with 66, while the Eastern Province was third on the list with 41.

Saudi Arabia has now recorded a total of 542,707 COVID-19 cases. A total of 8,497 people have died from the virus.

Children in the Kingdom will be given ten days off school if they contract COVID-19, the education minister Dr Hamad al-Sheikh said on Monday.

The announcement came as the Saudi Ministry of Education issued preventive guidelines for students to return to in-person classes at schools scheduled for the beginning of next week.

