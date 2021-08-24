Saudi Arabia records 353 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has recorded 353 new COVID-19 cases and seven virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

The majority (72) of the new cases were detected in the capital Riyadh.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (353) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (7) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (456) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (529,833) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/Yh7ct7dnut — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) August 24, 2021

Mecca had the second-highest number of new cases with 66, while the Eastern Province was third on the list with 41.

Saudi Arabia has now recorded a total of 542,707 COVID-19 cases. A total of 8,497 people have died from the virus.

Children in the Kingdom will be given ten days off school if they contract COVID-19, the education minister Dr Hamad al-Sheikh said on Monday.

The announcement came as the Saudi Ministry of Education issued preventive guidelines for students to return to in-person classes at schools scheduled for the beginning of next week.

