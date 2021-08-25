.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Delta Air Lines to levy $200 a month fee on unvaccinated workers

  • Font
A Delta Airlines plane is seen at the gate at Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), Utah. (File Photo: AFP)
A Delta Airlines plane is seen at the gate at Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), Utah. (File Photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Delta Air Lines to levy $200 a month fee on unvaccinated workers

AFP

Published: Updated:

Delta Air Lines in November will start charging unvaccinated workers $200 each month to cover the cost of care should they contract COVID-19, CEO Ed Bastian said Wednesday.

"This surcharge will be necessary to address the financial risk the decision to not vaccinate is creating for our company," he said in a memo to employees.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

It was the latest move by a major American company to encourage vaccinations, some of which have gone as far as mandating the shots.

While the air carrier said 75 percent of its workforce has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, the new, more infectious variant -- which Bastian refrained from referring to by its more common name "Delta" -- is creating new issues for the company.

"In recent weeks since the rise of the B.1.617.2 variant, all Delta employees who have been hospitalized with Covid were not fully vaccinated," he said.

The average cost for hospitalization was $50,000 per-person, Bastian added.

"While we can be proud of our 75 percent vaccination rate, the aggressiveness of the variant means we need to get many more of our people vaccinated, and as close to 100 percent as possible."

He pointed to this week's announcement that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had received full approval from US regulators as proof the shots are safe and effective.

In addition to the monthly fee, unvaccinated workers immediately will be required to wear masks, and next month will be subject to weekly testing.

After September 30, pay protections will be provided only to fully vaccinated workers should they fall ill with a breakthrough case of COVID-19, he said.

Read more: Scientists discover antibody that works against broad number of COVID-19 variants

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley: Home of the anti-Taliban resistance Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley: Home of the anti-Taliban resistance
Airbnb announces plans to house 20,000 Afghan refugees globally Airbnb announces plans to house 20,000 Afghan refugees globally
Top Content
Zoo bans woman from visiting chimpanzee after having ‘affair’ Zoo bans woman from visiting chimpanzee after having ‘affair’
Water sustainability: Egypt’s only choice is to connect the Congo River with the Nile Water sustainability: Egypt’s only choice is to connect the Congo River with the Nile
Watch: Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran’s notorious Evin prison Watch: Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran’s notorious Evin prison
COVID-19 vaccine protection fades within six months: UK researchers COVID-19 vaccine protection fades within six months: UK researchers
Fire breaks out in area near Dubai airport, no injuries reported Fire breaks out in area near Dubai airport, no injuries reported
Kuwait to limit number of vehicles expats can register under their name Kuwait to limit number of vehicles expats can register under their name
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More