Saudi Arabia lifts travel ban for expatriate residents from 20 countries

File photo from Saudi Arabia's national carrier Saudia. (SPA)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia lifts travel ban for expatriate residents from 20 countries

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia lifted a travel ban on Tuesday for expatriate residents from 20 countries imposed in February to curb the spread of COVID-19, according to the Ministry of the Interior.

Travelers who have received both vaccine doses while in Saudi Arabia will now be allowed to travel back to the Kingdom.

The 20 countries are: The United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Egypt, India, Argentina, Germany, the US, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Pakistan, Brazil, Portugal, the UK, Turkey, the Republic of South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, France, and Japan.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of the Interior imposed the ban on February 2 in order to prevent transmitting new cases of COVID-19.

Citizens, diplomats, health practitioners, and their families were exempt from the ban.

In July, the Ministry of the Interior announced that Saudi citizens who broke COVID-19 travel rules would be banned from traveling for three years.

Those who traveled to prohibited countries would also receive large fines.

The Kingdom opened its borders to vaccinated tourists on August 1, according to the tourism ministry.

