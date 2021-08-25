.
US to donate 1 mln Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam: VP Harris

People previously suspected of being infected with the coronavirus wear protective face masks as they leave a hospital after being quarantined for 14 days in Hanoi, Vietnam April 2, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters, Hanoi

Published: Updated:

The United States will donate 1 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses to Vietnam, Vice President Kamala Harris told Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during a meeting in Hanoi on Wednesday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Vietnam has one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Asia, with just under 2 percent of its 98 million people fully-vaccinated.

