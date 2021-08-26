.
Abu Dhabi allows 100 pct of govt workers to return to offices from Sept. 5

Employees work in the control room at Khalifa Port during its opening in Taweelah, Abu Dhabi September 1, 2012. Abu Dhabi launched operations at a multi-billion dollar port facility on Saturday, seeking to diversify its oil-based economy with a project that could intensify competition for the region's shipping traffic with neighbouring emirate Dubai. Abu Dhabi Ports Co (ADPC) said Khalifa Port, built on a man-made island in the Taweelah area, and its adjacent Khalifa Industrial Zone would together be two-thirds the size of Singapore when fully built. REUTERS/Ben Job (UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Tags: MARITIME BUSINESS)
Employees work in the control room at Khalifa Port during its opening in Taweelah, Abu Dhabi September 1, 2012. (File photo: Reuters)

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Government entities and companies in Abu Dhabi can begin allowing all their employees to return to the office starting from September 5, the Abu Dhabi Media Office announced on Thursday.

All vaccinated employees and those exempt from the vaccine must show their green status on the Alhosn app before entering government buildings, according to the media office.

Unvaccinated employees will have to take a COVID-19 PCR test every seven days.

Any employee who does not comply with the government’s testing requirements will not be allowed to work, the media office said. For every day of work an employee misses, a day will be deducted from their annual leave or monthly salary.

Remote working is only permitted for one parent of a child in grade 10 or under, who was exempt from attending in-person classes due to medical reasons. The parent must provide proof that their child cannot attend school from the educational institution.

The United Arab Emirates’ capital city is also requiring all students and staff members to get a PCR test prior to returning to in-person learning.

All those returning to schools, including those who have been fully vaccinated, people of determination, administration staff and contractors, must present a negative PCR test result taken within 14 days of the first day of school, the Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) announced on Wednesday.

Abu Dhabi ranked safest city in the Middle East: Safe Cities Index 2021

Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 PCR test for private, charter school students, staff

UAE to require COVID-19 PCR test every week for unvaccinated students above age 12

