Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 PCR test for private, charter school students, staff

A health care worker performs a fast PCR test in a mobile laboratory truck, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Soelden, Austria, October 15, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Students and staff in Abu Dhabi private and charter schools are required to get a PCR test prior to returning to in-person learning, the Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) announced on Wednesday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

All those returning to schools, including those who have been fully vaccinated, people of determination, administration staff and contractors, must present a negative PCR test result taken within 14 days of the first day of school, ADEK said in a statement.

Students will also be required to “maintain a 14-day valid PCR test result during their first month” of the school year.

According to the announcement, there will be free testing centers dedicated to students over the age of 12 and for school staff, adding that specific dates and locations have been announced for each school.

Those under 12, or students of determination can get a free test at any private or public testing center in the emirate.

Authorities are also expected to announce “routine PCR testing schedule and frequency for staff and students in due course.”

The Abu Dhabi Media Office also announced that three new vaccine centers dedicated to students and staff have opened in Mina Zayed (Abu Dhabi), al-Ain Convention Center and Madinat Zayed (Al Dhafra region).

