Britain’s National Health Service draws up plans to vaccinate 12 to 15 year olds

Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) has drawn up plans to possibly start vaccinating children from ages 12 to 15 from the first week they go back to schools, The Telegraph newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Health officials have said children would not need parental consent to be vaccinated under the program of vaccination in schools, the report added.

NHS trusts were told to prepare for the “possible rollout of a 12 to 15-year-old healthy child vaccination program commencing Sep 6”, the newspaper said, citing emails sent by NHS England’s regional offices.

The Department of Health said no decision has been taken yet to roll out shots for 12 to 15-year-olds.

