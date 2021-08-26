.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Britain’s National Health Service draws up plans to vaccinate 12 to 15 year olds

  • Font
Thomas Lo (15) receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Northwell Health's Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, U.S., May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Thomas Lo (15) receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Northwell Health's Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, U.S., May 13, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Britain’s National Health Service draws up plans to vaccinate 12 to 15 year olds

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) has drawn up plans to possibly start vaccinating children from ages 12 to 15 from the first week they go back to schools, The Telegraph newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Health officials have said children would not need parental consent to be vaccinated under the program of vaccination in schools, the report added.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

NHS trusts were told to prepare for the “possible rollout of a 12 to 15-year-old healthy child vaccination program commencing Sep 6”, the newspaper said, citing emails sent by NHS England’s regional offices.

The Department of Health said no decision has been taken yet to roll out shots for 12 to 15-year-olds.

Read more:

J&J says COVID-19 booster dose increased antibodies in early-stage trials

US data show rising COVID-19 ‘breakthrough’ infections among fully vaccinated

US plans COVID-19 booster shots at six months instead of eight: WSJ

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US worried about potential collapse in Lebanon, Hezbollah’s missile technology US worried about potential collapse in Lebanon, Hezbollah’s missile technology
Iran to be ‘big topic’ of talks between Israel’s PM, US President Biden: Official Iran to be ‘big topic’ of talks between Israel’s PM, US President Biden: Official
Top Content
COVID-19 vaccine protection fades within six months: UK researchers COVID-19 vaccine protection fades within six months: UK researchers
Fire breaks out in area near Dubai airport, no injuries reported Fire breaks out in area near Dubai airport, no injuries reported
Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley: Home of the anti-Taliban resistance Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley: Home of the anti-Taliban resistance
Emirates offers Lebanon passengers extra baggage allowance for ‘goods and medicines’ Emirates offers Lebanon passengers extra baggage allowance for ‘goods and medicines’
Six-month visa extension for Dubai residents trapped abroad Six-month visa extension for Dubai residents trapped abroad
Russian says he swam to Japan’s Hokkaido island, wants asylum Russian says he swam to Japan’s Hokkaido island, wants asylum
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More