Britain says no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 15 year olds

Brendan Lo (13) receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Northwell Health's Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, U.S., May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Brendan Lo (13) receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Northwell Health's Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, U.S., May 13, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Britain’s Health Department said it has not made any decision on COVID-19 vaccines for 12 to 15 year olds after the Telegraph reported the National Health Service (NHS) planned vaccinations from the first week children return to school in September.

“No decisions have been made on vaccinating 12-15 year olds and it is inaccurate to suggest otherwise,” the department said in an emailed statement late on Wednesday.

NHS trusts were told to prepare for the “possible rollout of a 12 to 15-year-old healthy child vaccination program commencing Sept. 6”, the newspaper reported, citing emails sent by NHS England’s regional offices.

Health officials said children would not need parental consent to be vaccinated under the school vaccination program, the newspaper reported without identifying the officials.

“Ministers have not yet received further advice from the JCVI on this cohort. We continue to plan for a range of scenarios to ensure we are prepared for all eventualities,” the Health Department said in its statement, referring to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and immunization.

