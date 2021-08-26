.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia arrests 103 people for violating COVID-19 quarantine rules

  • Font
Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) disinfect the floor as Muslim pilgrims pray inside Namira Mosque in Arafat amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 30, 2020. (Reuters)
Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) disinfect the floor as Muslim pilgrims pray inside Namira Mosque in Arafat amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 30, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia arrests 103 people for violating COVID-19 quarantine rules

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Mecca police arrested 103 people for violating COVID-19 isolation and quarantine rules, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Thursday.

The media spokesman for the Mecca police said that security forces arrested 103 people for violating quarantine instructions for those infected with COVID-19 and those coming from abroad.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

According to the media spokesman, the individuals violated the Kingdom’s precautionary and preventative measures put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, adding that they will be penalized.

Violators of Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 quarantine and isolation rules “shall be punished with a fine up to SAR 200,000 ($53,300), or imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years, or both, and in the event of a repeat violation, the penalty shall be doubled,” SPA reported.

SPA added that if such a violation was committed by a non-Saudi individual, he or she will be deported and permanently banned from entering the Kingdom, in addition to paying the fine and serving jail time.

Read more:

Riyadh police take legal action against Saudi woman who insulted officer on video

Saudi citizen arrested after slapping doctor in Mecca hospital

Saudi Arabia records 353 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in 24 hours

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi’s ‘Wusool’ encourages women to join job market through transport subsidies Saudi’s ‘Wusool’ encourages women to join job market through transport subsidies
Instagram to get rid of ‘swipe up’ feature on Aug. 30: Report Instagram to get rid of ‘swipe up’ feature on Aug. 30: Report
Top Content
COVID-19 vaccine protection fades within six months: UK researchers COVID-19 vaccine protection fades within six months: UK researchers
Fire breaks out in area near Dubai airport, no injuries reported Fire breaks out in area near Dubai airport, no injuries reported
Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley: Home of the anti-Taliban resistance Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley: Home of the anti-Taliban resistance
Emirates offers Lebanon passengers extra baggage allowance for ‘goods and medicines’ Emirates offers Lebanon passengers extra baggage allowance for ‘goods and medicines’
US, Australia advise citizens at Kabul airport gates to ‘leave immediately’ US, Australia advise citizens at Kabul airport gates to ‘leave immediately’
Saudi Arabia launches a package of technological initiatives worth $1 bln Saudi Arabia launches a package of technological initiatives worth $1 bln
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More