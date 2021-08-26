Saudi Arabia arrests 103 people for violating COVID-19 quarantine rules

Saudi Arabia’s Mecca police arrested 103 people for violating COVID-19 isolation and quarantine rules, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Thursday.

The media spokesman for the Mecca police said that security forces arrested 103 people for violating quarantine instructions for those infected with COVID-19 and those coming from abroad.

According to the media spokesman, the individuals violated the Kingdom’s precautionary and preventative measures put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, adding that they will be penalized.

Violators of Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 quarantine and isolation rules “shall be punished with a fine up to SAR 200,000 ($53,300), or imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years, or both, and in the event of a repeat violation, the penalty shall be doubled,” SPA reported.

SPA added that if such a violation was committed by a non-Saudi individual, he or she will be deported and permanently banned from entering the Kingdom, in addition to paying the fine and serving jail time.

