Spain’s Rovi says possible Moderna vaccine contamination sent to Japan under probe

A man receives the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building in Tokyo, Japan, on June 25, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters, Madrid

Published: Updated:

Spanish pharma company Rovi said on Thursday the potential contamination of some doses of the coronavirus vaccine which it manufactures for Moderna was under investigation and appeared limited to some batches for Japan.

A spokesperson for the Madrid-listed company, which handles the final fill-and-finish stage for customers outside of the United States, said production had not been halted at its plants.

Japan suspended the use of 1.63 million doses of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, more than a week after the domestic distributor received reports of contaminants in some vials.

Both Japan and Moderna said that no safety or efficacy issues had been identified and that the suspension was just a precaution. But the move prompted several Japanese companies to cancel worker vaccinations planned for Thursday.

