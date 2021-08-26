UAE reports drop in new COVID-19 infections

The United Arab Emirates has reported a drop in coronavirus infections, with health authorities recording 991 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Thursday.

The UAE also reported three virus-related deaths and 1,576 recoveries so far.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus in the UAE is now 713,402 and the number of fatalties is 2,031.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in the country is 697,419.

Earlier this week, the UAE announced that unvaccinated students under 12 and vaccinated students aged 12 and above must take a PCR test once a month after a grace period of 30 days from the first day of school.

Schools in the country are expected to resume on Sunday, and health officials want to ensure that everyone is protected during in-person classes.

