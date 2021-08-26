.
US plans COVID-19 booster shots at six months instead of eight: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: Eugenio Brito, vice president of Bodegas of America, receives a Pfizer vaccination shot amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the Harlem section of Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Pool/File Photo
Eugenio Brito, vice president of Bodegas of America, receives a Pfizer vaccination shot amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the Harlem section of Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., April 23, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

US plans COVID-19 booster shots at six months instead of eight: WSJ

Reuters

Published: Updated:

US health regulators could approve a third COVID-19 shot for adults beginning at least six months after full vaccination, instead of the previously announced eight-month gap, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Approval of boosters for three COVID-19 shots being administered in the US — those manufactured by Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson — is expected in mid-September, the report said, citing a person familiar with the plans.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Pfizer and BioNTech have already started the application process for the approval of its booster shot in people 16 and older, saying it spurs a more than three-fold increase in antibodies against the coronavirus.

Earlier this week, US regulators granted full approval to Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine. Moderna said on Wednesday it has completed the real-time review needed for a full approval for its jab in people 18 and above.

The FDA did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The US government last week said it was gearing up to roll out the third shot from mid-September to Americans who had their initial course of two-dose vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer more than eight months ago.

The rollout, it said, would start if the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decide that boosters are needed.

Read more:

Algeria to allow more international flights in further easing of COVID restrictions

J&J says COVID-19 booster dose increased antibodies in early-stage trials

US data show rising COVID-19 ‘breakthrough’ infections among fully vaccinated

