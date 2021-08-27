Saudia Airline to ban unvaccinated travelers on domestic flights starting from Sept 1

Saudi Arabia’s national carrier, Saudia Airlines, will be banning all unvaccinated passengers from domestic flights starting from September 1.

Only passengers who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to fly on the airline, according to an official statement.

The rule does not apply to children under 12 years old or people who are exempt from taking the vaccine for health reasons, the airline said in a statement.

Important notice for our guests traveling on domestic flights#SAUDIA pic.twitter.com/myMKQQ62wm — السعودية | SAUDIA (@Saudi_Airlines) August 25, 2021

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday announced that it would be lifting the travel ban on expatriate residents from 20 countries. The Kingdom had prohibited the entry of residents from 20 countries in February as part of efforts to curb the COVID-19 outbreak.

Residents who received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine before they left the country will be allowed to return, the General Authority of Civil Aviation announced on Tuesday.

The 20 countries are: The United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Egypt, India, Argentina, Germany, the US, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Pakistan, Brazil, Portugal, the UK, Turkey, the Republic of South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, France, and Japan.

